Highlands Medical Center changes visitation guidelines due to coronavirus

If you are planning to visit someone at one North Alabama hospital, there are some new updates you need to know.

This week, Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro updated its visitation guidelines.

Right now, all non-COVID-19 patients are allowed one visitor per day. COVID-19 positive patients are only allowed visitors at end-of-life care or under special circumstances.

"With the rise of the COVID positive rate in our community, we really felt the need to help protect the patients, the family members who are visiting, and our staff members by limiting the number of people who are able to come in and out of the hospital," said Wendi Raeuchle, Director of Marketing at Highlands Medical Center.

The policy will be in place until further notice. As of Thursday, there were 10 COVID-19 inpatients at Highlands Medical Center.

