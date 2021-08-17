Highlands Elementary students remain at Cavalry Hill campus for undetermined amount of time

Highlands Elementary students will remain at Cavalry Hill campus for an undetermined amount of time.

This comes after Highlands Elementary had to relocate students and staff before the start of the school year due to construction delays on their building.

Highlands Elementary at Cavalry Hill

The asset management coordinator for Huntsville City Schools says they had to relocate critical items like desks, chairs, and notebooks in only six days.

"What we were doing those six days, there was a lot going on, as we were importantly looking at getting the critical items out of the Highlands building into the campus of Cavalry Hill," explains Louis Harris, asset management coordinator for Huntsville City Schools.

The move cost the school system $20,000.

There is still no update on when Highlands Elementary students and staff will be able to return to their campus.