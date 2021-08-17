Clear

Highlands Elementary students remain at Cavalry Hill campus for undetermined amount of time

This comes after Highlands Elementary had to relocate students and staff before the start of the school year due to construction delays on their building.

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 10:17 PM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 10:45 PM
Posted By: Nicole Zedeck

Highlands Elementary students will remain at Cavalry Hill campus for an undetermined amount of time.

This comes after Highlands Elementary had to relocate students and staff before the start of the school year due to construction delays on their building.

Highlands Elementary at Cavalry Hill

The asset management coordinator for Huntsville City Schools says they had to relocate critical items like desks, chairs, and notebooks in only six days.

"What we were doing those six days, there was a lot going on, as we were importantly looking at getting the critical items out of the Highlands building into the campus of Cavalry Hill," explains Louis Harris, asset management coordinator for Huntsville City Schools.

The move cost the school system $20,000.

There is still no update on when Highlands Elementary students and staff will be able to return to their campus.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events