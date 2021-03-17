Severe weather outbreak Wednesday, several waves of severe storms through early Thursday

So far Wednesday morning the warm front remains just off to our southwest but VERY close to Franklin and Colbert counties. Once the warm front lifts into and through our area, severe weather will become more likely for areas farther west and south.

Round 1 - The rest of this morning, early afternoon (along the warm front):All types of severe weather are possible with this first round Wednesday morning. Latest data indicates that the warm front will struggle to lift northeast of I-65 the rest of the morning and into the afternoon. It is possible that Huntsville remains on cool side of the warm front until mid-to-late-afternoon today. This would delay severe weather for counties further northeast: Marshall, Dekalb, Madison and Jackson Counties.

Round 2 - Afternoon through Evening(warm sector after passage of the warm front): The main hazard with second round will be for discreet supercells that have the potential for large, long-tracked tornadoes. These storms will be moving to the northeast so it is important to monitor counties to your southwest that may already be in a tornado warning.

Round 3 - Evening through early Thursday(main cold front): A squall line of thunderstorms is expected late tonight. Expect damaging straight-line winds with quick spin-up tornadoes possible.

Once this line moves into Georgia Thursday morning the severe weather threat ends for North Alabama.