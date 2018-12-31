High winds threaten possible damage across Tennessee Valley

The main worry for Huntsville Utilities, Madison Public Works, and homeowners from Monday's storm was the wind. WAAY 31 meteorologist's forecasted 50-60 mph gusts of wind.

WAAY 31's Kody Fisher ask a homeowner, when you hear 50-60 miles per hour gusts of wind what goes through your mind? "Be prepared," said James Thigpen.

That is why the Thigpen family built their house to weather storms like this, "It was a center section with no windows, double studded, so we've actually got a storm shelter in the center of our house," said Thigpen.

Huntsville Utilities is concerned about falling trees that take out power lines. They are ready to make repairs in case some do, but the time of year might actually help mitigate the damage, "If we're going to have weather like this this is the ideal time when we don't have trees full of leave," said Huntsville Utilities Spokesman Joe Gehrdes.

Madison Public Works was ready too. They were prepared close flooded roads and clear downed trees from roads with chainsaws.

In the mean time, the Thigpen family is prepared to ring in the new year without power, "We keep flashlights, solar flashlights and stuff like that," said Thigpen.

Huntsville Utilities told WAAY 31 if your power goes out to not assume they know about it and to give them a call so they can come fix it.