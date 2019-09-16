High-speed internet could come to Lawrence and Morgan counties

On Monday, people in Morgan and Lawrence counties will have the chance to learn more about high-speed internet opportunities in their communities.
According to broadbandnow.com, 15% of Alabama doesn't have broadband coverage and a lot of those people live in rural areas.
One local company, called Joe Wheeler EMC, might offer high-speed internet to some of those people. Back in 2018, Governor Ivey signed the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Act to try to bring high-speed internet to the more rural areas of the state.
Monday night, Joe Wheeler EMC is hosting a community meeting to talk about the need for fast internet in those communities. At the meetings, residents can ask questions and learn more about high-speed internet.
Company leaders said after about five of these meetings, members will vote on if they want high-speed internet offered in their area. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Monday at Brewer High School.
The company said members will be able to vote on high-speed internet in October.
