High speed chase ends at restaurant in Hampton Cove

High speed police chase in Huntsville.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 12:44 AM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 3:00 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana, Bill Young

Huntsville police arrested a man they say lead them on a high speed chase.  According to police, the chase started in Huntsville and ended at the Arby's in Hampton Cove on Highway 431. The chase lasted about 5 minutes. Police told us they found both marijuana and synthetic marijuana in the suspect's vehicle. Huntsville Police have not yet released the name of the man in custody.

