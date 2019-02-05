High speed chase ends at restaurant in Hampton Cove

Huntsville police arrested a man they say lead them on a high speed chase. According to police, the chase started in Huntsville and ended at the Arby's in Hampton Cove on Highway 431. The chase lasted about 5 minutes. Police told us they found both marijuana and synthetic marijuana in the suspect's vehicle. Huntsville Police have not yet released the name of the man in custody.
