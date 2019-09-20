High school swim team heartbroken after being booted out of their home pool

Swim teams in Madison County are left high and dry after they were booted from their pool without notice.

The swim team at Buckhorn High School says the Elmore Swimming Pool at Alabama A&M was their home for the last ten years. They said they competed in a meet there Tuesday, and about 24 hours later were told the pool was being drained for good.

"It scared me honestly," Ashleigh Ryan, a member of the swim team said.

Head coach Glenn Carr says he and every other swim coach and athletic director in Madison County Schools received this email from Alabama A&M saying the pool will be offline immediately after concerns were brought to them by parents.

"It's just been a sad week for a bunch of swimmers who are asking me what are we going to do what are we going to do where are we going have you got us a place yet," Carr said.

Carr says he's been scrambling to find another pool, but he's already had to cancel four swim meets.

"Indoor pools in madison county are scarce, i mean i can name them off there's five or six," he said. Carr says the sudden news, stings.

"It's like somebody booted me out of my home," he said. "For some of us swim is an escape, and it's what we dream, it's our passion,' Ryan said. 'We don't have a passion if we don't have swim," she said.

The team has found a silver lining during this tough time

"It's brought us closer together as a team, people I've talked too it's given us opportunities to look other places and figure out what's best for our team," Faith Blanshan, a member of the swim team, said. "We'll recover, we'll pop up somewhere and everything will be better," Carr said.

Alabama A&M sent WAAY 31 a statement telling us the pool has been closed. They said it won't affect their students because they have another pool on camous they can use. They did not answer our questions regarding the Madison County High School students who use their pool.

Carr said even though he was extremely hurt by A&M's decision, him and his team are thankful for the ten good years they spent there. He says he does have a few options the team can go to, but those may include more of a drive time or morning practices. He said he's hopeful the team will be back before the madison county classic swim meet.