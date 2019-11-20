High school students help build ramp for disabled veterans

Students at one Decatur school got to venture outside the classroom and help out a disabled veteran.

With some help from their teacher, students from Austin Decatur Career Tech School built a ramp inside a disabled veteran's home.

"I think he's gonna like it because from what we can tell there wasn't any other ramp so I think it'll be a lot easier on him," Joseph Magnuson, a student at the school, said.

The veteran didn't want to share his story with WAAY 31, but Jonathan Dry says it will be a game-changer.

"He's been unable to get in and out so far with just the stairs, it's been very complicated for him, he's very slow going it looks like so he'll really benefit from being able to not struggle," Dry said.

Dry is a home builder himself.

He said he was contacted by the Morgan County Builders Association for the project, and he didn't hesitate to sign his class up for it because it allowed his students to do the two things he believes are very important.

"Practical education, you can study everything you want in a textbook but until you get to actually get out in the field, put a saw to wood, use nail guns use to build in a productive manner," Dry said.

"It doesn't do us any good to have a talent or an ability if we don't pass that on or serve other people," he said.

Both lessons the students are happy to learn.

"It's better than being in school, yup it's a lot better than being in class," Jacob Fontanot, a student at the school, and Magnuson, said.

Dry said the students wrapped up about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

He put the finishing touches on the ramp after class, so the veteran can put it to use immediately.