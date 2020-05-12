High school students begin online Advanced Placement exams

This week, high school students are taking their Advanced Placement exams.

The AP tests were altered due to the coronavirus and are online this year.

Even though the AP exams are strictly online this year, Advanced Placement Coordinator and assistant principal of Hazel Green High School, Jennifer McKinney said students can still access their notes and there are layers of security to make sure no cheating or plagiarism is happening.

McKinney said the exam is 45 minutes and got rid of the multiple choice on all the subject areas, and each test will be written response only. She said students have been working with teachers to prepare for the exams since schools closed down nearly two months ago. McKinney said teachers have used the time to try to encourage and uplift students in any way they can during this transitional time.

"We've really been encouraging our students, we've been taking to social media to try to encourage the students hey hang in there guys. I've also been able to jump in some of those meetings and just encourage them and remind them hey we are all here for you we are cheering you on," McKinney said.

McKinney said students began the exams yesterday and they will continue for the next week and a half.