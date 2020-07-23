AHSAA: High school sports to start on time

We finally have some answers about what will happen with high school sports when school starts next month.

Monday, the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced plans to play all fall sports and start on time.

In Decatur, Head Coach Jere Adcock said football practice starts next Monday. Obviously playing during a pandemic raises some questions and the coach said he understands the concerns.

"High school sports is not the driving force for our society, I understand that,” he said.

Despite all the concern, the coach said it’s important for kids to get active.

"They need to get back in an environment where there's some structure and discipline and where we can help try and enhance what we're trying to get these kids to learn."

The plan released by the AHSAA made a few minor modifications for football including letting players wear masks.

Masks for coaches are strongly recommended, but the group left decisions such as how to handle transportation and fans up to local school boards.

While there’s a lot for everyone to think about, Adcock told his team football can be a good distraction.

"That's the biggest thing we've talked to ‘em about is if you want to have football, there's certain things you're gonna have to do. You're not gonna like it, but if you don't want to do it, then you won't have football."

Adcock says this year is going to be different than any other, with face masks on coaches and an uncertainty about fans. Right now, he said all they can do is wonder what comes next.