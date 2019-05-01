High school seniors meet employers at Senior Sprint Day

Wednesday, local high school seniors had the chance to talk to potential employers. The Madison County Chamber of Commerce and other organizations hosted Senior Sprint Day at the Jaycee Community Building. The event offers graduating students job opportunities straight out of high school. Students brought their resumes and spoke with different employers. Companies like AT&T, Vulcan Materials Company, and Publix set up booths. Event organizers say about 34% of graduating students in Madison County choose to enter the workforce instead of going to college.

"Why not prepare those 34% to go in very strong making sure they have something and they're not hitting the relax button or slowing down," said Kent Ballard with Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

"You can make it whatever you want to make it. So it can be a stepping stone or it can be something to get you started," said senior at Grissom High School, Souriya Smith.

Almost 300 students registered for Senior Sprint Day. Event leaders said they hope this helps students gather a plan for after graduation.