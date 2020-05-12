High school senior expands cookie business in downtown Huntsville

Even though some portions of the economy are reopening, a lot of soon-to-be high school graduates are unsure of what their summer will consist of.

The pandemic caused some to lose summer jobs, and others aren't able to check into their college campuses for summer programs.

WAAY 31 spoke with one high school senior who is using the extra time to open up her own business.

Maddie Cimino will be a freshman at Auburn University this fall. She said the summer before college isn't turning out as planned, but she's making the best of it.

On Friday, her homemade cookie business in downtown Huntsville will open, so it's where she's putting most of her energy this summer. She said it's a bit of a risk opening up a business right now, but she felt now was as good of a time as ever.

Cimino said some of her friends' summer jobs and plans had to change because of the coronavirus pandemic, so she's happy this summer, she gets to expand her cookie company to keep her busy and employed.

"A lot of my friends that had things lined up for the summer, nothing is still the same and they're searching for jobs, and a lot of us work at the pool or lifeguard and none of us know what that's going to look like this summer. There's a lot of people who just don't know what's going to happen," she said.

Cimino said she's waiting to see how things pan out before deciding if she'll continue the business when she starts college this fall.