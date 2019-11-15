Athens High School hosting assembly addressing the dangers of vaping

High school assemblies aren't just about the dangers of illegal drugs anymore. An Athens high school will tackle the teen vaping epidemic.

"It's a serious issue especially for our youth right now," Dr. Rick Carter, the principal of Athens High School, said.

A group called steered straight will deliver the message, one these students will hear for the first time at school.

"We have students that have experimented with vaping and like many school systems we try to deal with it as quickly and as swiftly as possible," Dr. Carter, said.

Dr. Carter has three daughters of his own, one a teenager who attends the school. He said as a parent the teen vaping epidemic is one more thing he has to worry about

"It's fearful, as a parent, as a school educator it's fearful because you never know when a student might experiment and it goes wrong," he said.

Sophomore Eisley Gilbert say she doesn't vape, but knows people who do. She said she's glad the school is having the presentation

"They should be aware of how bad it can damage your body,'" Gilbert said.

Dr. Carter hopes the 1,100 students who hear the message, will spread it to their friends.

"For us, that our daughters equipped just as equipped as any of our students so that when she has an opportunity to help any of her classmates or peers she can provide the same information that we would as adults or as educators," he said.

The presentation is Monday morning, and will also happen at the middle and intermediate schools.

The public is invited. Here are the times:

Athens High School 8:40 to 9:35 a.m

Athens Renaissance School: 8:40 to 9:35 a.m

Athens Middle School: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m.

Community event at Athens High School: 5:30 to 7 p.m.