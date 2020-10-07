High school games move to Thursday ahead of Hurricane Delta

Here are a list of Thursday night football games in North Alabama.
Madison academy at Madison County
Brewer at Jemison
WCA at JP2
Grissom at James Clemens
Florence at Sparkman
Athens at Buckhorn
D.A.R. at New Hope
Ardmore at East Limestone
Decatur Heritage at R.A. Hubbard
Red bay at Hatton
Tanner at Falkville
Muscle Shoals at Hartselle
Wilson at West Limestone
Central at Priceville
Elkmont at Danville
Brindlee Mt at Asbury
North Sand Mt at Fyffe
Geraldine at Sylvania
Boaz at Douglas
West point at Sardis
Bob Jones at Albertville
Whitesburg Christian at Section
Pisgah at Ider
Cheorkee at Vina
Shoals Christian at Waterloo
Phillips at Hackleburg
Tharptown at Sheffield
Phil Cambpell at Lauderdale County
Rogers at Deshler
Crossville at Fairview
Scottsboro at Oneonta
Valley Head at Coosa
Arab at Oxford