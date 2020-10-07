High school games move to Thursday ahead of Hurricane Delta

Here are a list of Thursday night football games in North Alabama.

Madison academy at Madison County

Brewer at Jemison

WCA at JP2

Grissom at James Clemens

Florence at Sparkman

Athens at Buckhorn

D.A.R. at New Hope

Ardmore at East Limestone

Decatur Heritage at R.A. Hubbard

Red bay at Hatton

Tanner at Falkville

Muscle Shoals at Hartselle

Wilson at West Limestone

Central at Priceville

Elkmont at Danville

Brindlee Mt at Asbury

North Sand Mt at Fyffe

Geraldine at Sylvania

Boaz at Douglas

West point at Sardis

Bob Jones at Albertville

Whitesburg Christian at Section

Pisgah at Ider

Cheorkee at Vina

Shoals Christian at Waterloo

Phillips at Hackleburg

Tharptown at Sheffield

Phil Cambpell at Lauderdale County

Rogers at Deshler

Crossville at Fairview

Scottsboro at Oneonta

Valley Head at Coosa

Arab at Oxford