High School Football State Quarterfinal Scoreboard:

4A: Madison Academy 35, Good Hope 28

4A: Oneonta 56, Brooks 28

3A: Saks 14, Fyffe 7

2A: Spring Garden 19, Mars Hill 42

1A: Pickens 60, DHCA 46

1A(TN): Mckenzie 14, Fayetteville 8

Notes:

Madison Academy advances to the 4A state semifinals to take on Oneonta.

Mars Hill advances to the 2A state semifinals to take on Cleveland.