High school basketball teams to look out for in the state championship games

With the AHSAA State tournament going on this whole week, it's time to take a look at who's in the final from the Tennessee Valley.

On Monday, four teams from North Alabama battled it out on the hardwoods in the state semi-finals.

Decatur Heritage topped Georgiana 60-58 in overtime! Coming out big for the Eagles was junior Giancarlo Valdez who hit the buzzer beater layup to top the Panthers. Another key player for Decatur Heritage, senior Noah Boler. Be sure to check back on Thursday to see how they come out against St. Luke's Episcopal in the State Championship.

Another team to advance to the final game is the ladies of Skyline. The Vikings beat St. Luke's Episcopal, 58-36, and will take on Phillips on Thursday for the Class 1A Girls State Championship.

Now moving into Class 2A, the ladies of Fyffe took on R.C. Hatch and came out victorious, 41-39. They will now face a very good Cold Springs team Friday morning, bright and early at 9 a.m.

Tanner fought hard against Central Coosa on Monday. Despite going from 15 points behind to just five, the Rattlers couldn't keep up with the Cougars. The final score 68-58.

State Championship Games