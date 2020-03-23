North Alabama residents at high risk for coronavirus urge others to social distance

Right now, several people considered 'high risk' for contracting the coronavirus are relying on the public to social distance and help protect them.

This includes Elizabeth Moore, a 12-year-old girl with severe asthma. She has to take medications daily, along with weekly allergy shots.

"If she were to end up with COVID 19, you know it would be detrimental to her," Elizabeth's mother Heather said.

She is a higher risk from falling severely ill if she gets the virus. Easton Colon, a six year old boy from Tennessee is also at a high risk.

"His doctors believe that this is, or could be risky for him to get because he has some problem in his lungs," Ashley Colon said.

Easton suffers from an auto inflammatory disorder. He and his mother Ashley relocated to Alabama from Nashville to self-isolate. They left behind a husband and father who is still working an essential job.

"I don't think people think about that either, that there are people separated from their families because they don't want to get their loved ones sick," Colon said.

As for Buddy Phillips from Hollywood, Alabama, he knows what it is like to survive a deadly illness. He has done it before, beating Leukemia.

However, his immune system is still compromised, so he is staying isolated.

"I'm not going to jeopardize my health, I'm not going to jeopardize my sons health, I'm not going to jeopardize the neighbor down the street," Phillips said. "I mean you keep to yourself, you're going to be good."

These three families have the same message, to not just think about yourself, but others.

"Coronavirus to some people might be like a cold, but to me, it'd be deadly," Phillips said.