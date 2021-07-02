High meat prices have people rethinking BBQ plans ahead of 4th of July

As people fire up the grill ahead of this holiday weekend, high meat prices have many rethinking their barbecue plans.

Rocket City Meats said it should be one of their busiest weeks of the year, but people don't want to burn through their wallet just to fire up the grill.

"Price increase on just about everything. Mostly chicken, pork, we have never seen pork increase in history," says Anayeli Serrano, the owner of Rocket City Meats.

Serrano is feeling the impact of the high cost of meat, especially going into what should be one of her busiest weekends of the year.

"It has not been as busy as I was hoping for, and before pork and chicken was the first thing we sold and it's still there because of the price increase," explains Serrano.

Chicken wings are usually $1.89 a pound, now they are $5.39. Ribeye steaks have doubled from $6.99 to $13.99.

And Serrano is not even selling her product at full retail price.

"I keep my prices as low as I can, not even doing full retail price because I care about my community," says Serrano.

She understands the lack of demand, stating "before you could do a barbecue for a very good price, now it's very high. You have to chose and pick what you're going to do, priorities."

But her business can't go on like this much longer.

"We're not going to be able to survive with these prices if they keep going up as they do," says Serrano.

She says the price of meats increased at the start of the pandemic, and although she had hoped they would go down after a year, prices are only getting higher.

"When we get product, new product in prices have to keep going up. That's all we see, up, up, up, up. And it's not because we want to do it, it's because we have to to survive in this economy," says Serrano.

She's trying to keep prices as low as possible for the people in her community, but says it's difficult as a family owned business to compete with large grocery stores.