Clear

High court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the Trump administration to tap Pentagon funds to build sections of a border wall with Mexico.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the Trump administration to tap Pentagon funds to build sections of a border wall with Mexico.

The Supreme Court said Friday that it would lift a freeze on the money put in place by a lower court. The Supreme Court's action means the Trump administration can tap the funds and begin work on four contracts it has awarded. Four liberal justices wouldn't have allowed construction to start.

A trial court initially froze the funds in May and an appeals court kept that freeze in place earlier this month. The freeze had prevented the government from tapping approximately $2.5 billion in Defense Department money to replace existing sections of barrier in Arizona, California and New Mexico with more robust fencing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events