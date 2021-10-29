Clear

High court adds climate change, immigration cases to docket

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, photo, the Supreme Court in Washington, at sunset. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
The cases are unusual in that the Biden administration has either changed or said it will change the rules at the center of each case.

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 7:43 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over the objections of the Biden administration, the Supreme Court has agreed to consider a climate change case that could limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

The court also said Friday that it would hear a Republican-led immigration challenge.

The cases won’t be argued until 2022 at the earliest. As is typical, the high court did not explain its decision to take either case.

Both cases are unusual, however, in that the Biden administration either has changed or said it will change the rules at the center of each case.

