High clouds with a comfortable afternoon

Wednesday will begin much like the past few days - dry with chilly temperatures and high clouds. This afternoon, we keep those high clouds in place and still manage to hit a high of 72, which is right on average for this point in the season.

Starting tonight, clouds thicken. Most of us wake up to a dry but gloomy start on Thursday. Scattered showers become widespread as the day progresses. By the afternoon and evening, the likelihood for a steady light rain increases as well. As a result, temperatures won't make it out of the 50s tomorrow.

For Friday, we'll still have showers in place to start the day. However, data at this point is indicating a tapering of the rain during the afternoon. That would lend itself to a drier evening for Friday Night Football and other pre-Halloween plans.

By and large, Saturday will be dry and cool with only isolated showers in the forecast. Showers return Sunday to close out the weekend.