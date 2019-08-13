Lauderdale County high school teams and bands limit practices outside due to heat

Extreme heat in the Shoals is causing sports and band practices to be limited on Tuesday. Temperatures topped out around 100 degrees in the Shoals, but it felt like 111 degrees.

In temperatures like these, even spending one hour outside doing any type of physical activity can cause you to sweat out about sixteen ounces or one water bottle.

WAAY 31 went to Brooks High School's marching band practice to see how they are beating the heat. Normally, the band practices outside for a few hours each day, but with the Shoals area under an excessive heat advisory, they're only practicing outside for 30 minutes.

"That was some exciting news, probably the best news we've had all day. I was happy about that," said a marching band member, Erin McDaniel.

The band director, Russell Kershaw, said keeping students hydrated and making the most of their shorter practice is one way they are beating the heat.

"We've got plenty of stuff we can work on inside musically," said Kershaw. "We're going to put our students safety first and make sure they are hydrated and we don't stay too long outside in this heat."

The superintendent of Lauderdale County Schools notified all coaches and band directors in the district about the excessive heat advisory and asked them to take precautions.