Three North Alabama teams remain in AHSAA playoffs

Just three teams from the Tennessee Valley are left in this years high school football playoffs.

One of those team is the undefeated Fyffe Red Devils. Last week the Red Devils battled not only Mother Nature but also Ohatchee to advance to this Friday's match up against Aliceville.

The Yellow Jackets have had a successful season going 11-2 and undefeated in their region.

This Fyffe team has had to overcome some obstacles this season, but that hasn't stopped them from having a perfect year.

"Everybody just stepped up, like just gave us some more motivation to really keep pushing," Fyffe Senior Payton Stoner said.

Head Coach Paul Benefield also said that his team believes in what they're doing.

"They stick to their tasks, try to do their job the best they can and hope everything works out. And it has so far," Benefield said.

Fyffe will have home field advantage again this week, so Aliceville will see a packed stadium and lots of loud Red Devil fans.

Now, the two other teams from the Tennessee Valley are Mars Hill Bible who will take on Pickens County, and Deshler who plays Oneonta.