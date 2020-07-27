High school football practice begins in Decatur

Practices for fall sports were permitted to begin across the state Monday and several districts in North Alabama are taking advantage of the day.

At Decatur High School, where football practice began today, coaches, players and parents didn’t seem too concerned about coronavirus.

According to Head Coach Jere Adcock, only two players opted out of the season. He added that all those they’ve expected to show up, were at practice on monday.

When players returned to the field Monday morning, it looked a lot different than last season.

Melissa Dickman's son, Ellis, plays quarterback. She said she’s comfortable with the safety measures the team is taking.

“They are on top of it and making sure that they have every procedure covered and they’re telling and advising these young men the best procedures and what to do,” Dickman explained.

The team is taking temperatures each day when players arrive. They are then sprayed from the elbow down with a sanitizer and all of their gear and equipment is also sprayed down.

Players are also asked to keep their distance, something that isn’t always easy while playing football.

Kristen Taylor's son, Charlie, is a senior. She said one of the reasons she’s letting him play is because he spent the last four years looking forward to it.

“I just really think this virus isn’t going anywhere right now, and we just have to get back to some sort of normalcy and doing things we love,” Taylor said. “And for Charlie, that’s playing football.”

Both Dickman and Taylor aren’t overly worried about their players bringing the virus home.

“It’s a matter of time, maybe, before we all maybe get it.But right now, everyone seems to fare well with it and not from playing football. I don’t have those concerns,” Taylor said.

The Red Raiders season is set to begin on August 20th when they’ll host Rusellville at Ogle Stadium.