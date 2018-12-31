Hero security guard saves lives during nightclub shooting

A local night club security guard is being dubbed a hero by Huntsville Police after she shot a man with a gun who could have killed people inside. It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday at Club 3208 just off Triana Boulevard.

Huntsville Police told WAAY 31 two men got into an argument right in front of the club. One of the men, Samuel Williams, went into the parking lot and got an AK-47 from a car and started firing off shots right in front of the club. That's when the security guard became a hero.

We spoke with two men who were at the club when the shooting happened. They didn't want to go on camera, but told us it was scary and as soon as they heard the shots they ran out the back.

Police told us if the security guard didn't take action people could have died, "She probably actually prevented a catastrophe," said Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville Police.

This sort of action by a non-police officer is uncommon for Huntsville, "Nationally we've heard of incidences similar to this, but in huntsville I don't think we've had an armed security guard actually have to fire their weapon. If we have it's been an extremely long time," said Lt. Johnson.

We requested an interview with the security guard, but received a statement where Club 3208 said they hired the licensed security guard to handle situations like this.

Police are even more impressed with this security guard, because she actually went inside the club to get a tourniquet for the man that she shot, but by the time she got back outside he had left in a car. Williams was in the hospital getting treated for the gunshot wound when police told him he would be arrested. He will be charged with illegal possession of a firearm, because he has a felony on his record already.