Here’s where people 75 years old and up can get the coronavirus vaccine in the Shoals

Right now, the only public places where people 75 years old and up in the Shoals can get the coronavirus vaccine are at hospitals connected to the Huntsville Hospital System.

The state said all county health departments' vaccines have already been scheduled, but you can still call the hotline to get on a waiting list. You will also be able to go to some pharmacies, but it's unclear which ones.

The North Alabama Medical Center in Florence is Lauderdale County's largest hospital, but it's not going to be a public vaccination area yet, according to hospital officials.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said there are pharmacies in Lauderdale County that will get the vaccine to give to people 75 years old and up starting next Monday, but it didn't have a list of those pharmacies.

WAAY 31 reached out to several local pharmacies in Lauderdale County that said they hope to get the vaccine but haven't heard anything official or have an official date on when they will get those vaccines.

People who fit into the next category can get the vaccine at Helen Keller Hospital or any facility associated with the Huntsville Hospital System, but doses are limited.

"We're creating a waiting list, too, in order that as soon as we're notified that we're getting more doses, we start calling those individuals first come, first serve and say, 'hey, have your mom here with us tomorrow at 10 a.m. for the vaccine.' We will be very excited. There's no group that will be more excited than to get the vaccine, but we're just having to work through it and work with the state to make sure it's done appropriately," said Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan.

Buchanan said they have facilities in Colbert, Lauderdale and Franklin Counties where people on the waiting list will be able to get the vaccine if they get enough doses.

Buchanan said if you want to get on their waiting list for the vaccine, visit the Helen Keller Hospital website.