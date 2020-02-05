Here's when you can watch today's episode of 'Jeopardy!' on WAAY 31

Due to ABC's coverage of the U.S. Senate vote to acquit President Donald Trumpon articles of impeachment, Wednesday's episode of "Jeopardy!" that should've aired at 3 p.m. will air at 12:35 a.m. tonight.
