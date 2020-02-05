Clear
Here's when you can watch today's episode of 'Jeopardy!' on WAAY 31

The show was pre-empted by ABC's impeachment vote coverage

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 3:35 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Due to ABC's coverage of the U.S. Senate vote to acquit President Donald Trumpon articles of impeachment, Wednesday's episode of "Jeopardy!" that should've aired at 3 p.m. will air at 12:35 a.m. tonight.

