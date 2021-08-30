Here’s when to expect Ida to impact North Alabama with heavy rain, flooding, possible tornadoes

As of Monday afternoon, here’s the expected timing of Ida’s impact on weather across North Alabama from WAAY 31 Meteorologist Carson Meredith:

2 to 11 p.m. Monday

All of North Alabama is under a Flash Flood Watch. Outer rain bands begin to develop during the peak heat of the day as the center of Ida moves closer to North Alabama.

Threats: Heavy rain, brief spin up tornadoes

11 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday

The center of Ida moves closer, bringing heavy rain to our area.

Threats: Heavy rain, flash flooding. Brief spin up tornadoes can't be ruled out overnight, but the threat is low.

5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday

The heavy rain shield continues to make its way through the area. Additional bands of stronger thunderstorms will also develop with the rain shield.

Threats: Heavy rain, brief tornadoes.

The worst of Ida moves out Tuesday evening.

While a few lingering showers will be possible until Wednesday morning, the flooding and severe weather threat end around sunset Tuesday.

Our main concerns continue to be heavy rain and flash flooding.

Rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches are likely for the entire area over the next 36 hours.

Locally higher amounts will be possible for areas closer to the center of Ida (mainly the Shoals) and for areas that see heavier rain from thunderstorms in outer bands that develop.

Within any of those bands that develop, brief spin up tornadoes will also be possible.

