Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving 2020

Here's a list of businesses in North Alabama that will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2020.

Some hours may vary by location.

OPEN

Applebee's - 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Belk - Curbside pickup only from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Big Lots - 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bojangles - 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cabela's - 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cracker Barrel - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CVS - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Denny's - 24 hours

Dollar General - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Family Dollar - 9 a.m. 6 p.m.

Golden Corral Buffet and Grill - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

IHOP - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kroger - 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Metro Diner - 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Popeye's - 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ruth's Chris Steak House - 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Save-A-Lot - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Star Super Market - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Steak 'n Shake - Drive-thru and carryout only from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Texas de Brazil - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Fresh Market - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Waffle House - 24 hours

Walgreens - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whole Foods Market - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CLOSED