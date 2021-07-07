Clear

Here’s what you can get tax-free during Alabama’s sales tax holiday July 16-18

You can get several items at a discount!

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 3:49 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Alabama’s sales tax holiday for school-related items is set for July 16-18.

It begins at 12:01 a.m. July 16 and ends at midnight July 18.

During that time, the state waives the 4% sales tax on school-related supplies valued at less than $50 each and clothing that costs less than $100 per item.

Books less than $30, and computers and other equipment less than $750 also are eligible.

You can see everything that’s eligible in the information below.

And not every city and county in Alabama is participating. Learn which ones are and aren’t HERE

