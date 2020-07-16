Here’s what you can buy tax-free this weekend during the Alabama Back to School Sales Tax Holiday

Alabama's annual Back to School Sales Tax Holiday starts at 12:01 a.m. July 17 and lasts through Midnight July 19.

The state will waive its 4% sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing.

More than 300 cities and counties in Alabama will waive local taxes, too. In North Alabama, participating areas include Albertville, Arab, Athens, Decatur, Huntsville and Morgan and Madison Counties. Find the full list of participating cities and counties in North Alabama and across the state here.

Exempt items include clothing costing $100 or less per item, school supplies valued at $50 or less per item, books costing $30 or less per book and tablets, laptops, computers and printers that cost $750 or less.