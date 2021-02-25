Here’s what you can buy tax-free during this weekend’s Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness event

Alabama shoppers in need of supplies commonly used for severe weather preparations can stock up tax-free this weekend.
The 2021 Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and runs through midnight Sunday.
This applies to items less than $60.
You can see a full list of eligible items below, but some examples from the Alabama Retail Association are:
- Flashlights, lanterns
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio
- Batteries
- First-aid kits
- Cell phone charger
- Two-way radios
- Manual can openers
- Tarps and plastic sheeting
- Duct tape
- Fire extinguishers
- Tie-down kits, bungee cords or rope
- Coolers, ice packs, plywood, window film and smoke/fire/carbon monoxide detectors. Portable generators and power cords costing $1,000 or less are also tax-free.
