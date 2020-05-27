Clear

Here's what to expect when Dave and Buster's re-opens Thursday in Huntsville

Dave and Busters will re-open Thursday under limited hours

Posted: May 27, 2020 6:28 PM
Updated: May 27, 2020 8:21 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Business is slowly starting to return across North Alabama. On Thursday, one of Huntsville’s newest restaurants re-opens for the first time in more than two months.

Dave and Busters in Mid City waited an extra week to make sure customers are safe in the restaurant and arcade.

"We have placed 6 foot markers to ensure that as the guests are coming back into the building they are understanding that we want to keep our social distancing and we want to keep everyone healthy," Eric Drescher, the General Manager of Dave and Busters, said.

On Wednesday, Drescher walked WAAY 31 through the changes.

"Sanitizer stations with gloves, so I actually have a pair of these gloves on and they're great because they actually work with the games," he said.

"So they're touch-sensitive, makes it really nice so our guests can have gloves. They're disposable, you can take them as many times as you want to ensure that when they are playing the games they are protected."

Drescher said when guests enter the gaming area they can expect a number of changes, including some games not being available to them.

"What we're doing to ensure social distancing is we're going to be shutting down games that are within the 6 feet distance - so if we have a multi player game - we may shut down the two games that are in between and that way it creates that distance," he said.

The games are color-coded so guests will know which games are good for use

"An indicator on the touch screen - if it's green purple or blue it's ready for you," he said.

He said employees will be busy keeping the arcade clean.

"In addition to the games that are wiped down we will make sure that we're sanitizing through the day," he said.

The dining and bar area will also look a little different.. Some tables and chairs are gone to make room for social distancing.

"Even though we have ample six feet distance or barriers between the booths that are shown, or between the tables, then the guests can feel safe or comfortable and come in and eat and have a great experience," he said.

Drescher said all employees are required to wear masks and gloves.

"All our team members will be temp checked when they walk on in and they'll also be screened to ensure that there is no opportunity for COVID while they are working," he said.

Dreschers says even though things are going to be looking differently whenever guests arrive they want to make sure that they know that it's still going to be good, clean and fun environment that it was before they had to shut down.

"Well if you could see behind this mask I would be smiling from ear to ear, but it's beyond exciting," he said.

Some other operational changes Dave and Busters will be doing starting Thursday:

They only be allowing 682 people max in the venue at a time - including team members. They will have somebody with a counter at the front to make sure they aren't going over that number.

They will also be changing their hours. They will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Opened 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursdays On Friday's 4 p m to 11 p m. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. They will also not be allowing any birthday parties or large-scale events to be booked at this time, guests can come in groups and wouldn't be required to be social distant but that group number can not exceed 8 people.

And, finally team members will be walking around making sure guests are staying 6 feet apart. Right now, Drescher says it's case by case on what will happen if they have to remind people to follow the guidelines.

