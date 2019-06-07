The 37th annual Alabama State Games kicked off Friday at the Von Braun Center.
Athletes of all ages and abilities will spend the weekend competing. This year, the theme is "Space" in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and the Alabama Bicentennial.
More than 30 different sports are available for athletes to participate in. This year, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis and the ninja obstacle course are just a few of the new additions.
Once the games are over, medal winners will go on to compete at the State Games of America in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Related Content
- Here's the schedule for the Alabama State Games in Huntsville
- Alabama State Games coming to Huntsville
- Alabama State Games coming to Huntsville
- Alabama State Games set to hit Huntsville this weekend
- 36th Alabama State Games opening ceremony hits Huntsville
- Huntsville KFC scheduled for makeover
- State soccer games kick off in Huntsville
- North Alabama releases 2018 football schedule
- Alabama rolls into Championship Game
- Thousands of athletes prepare for Alabama State Games
Scroll for more content...