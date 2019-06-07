Clear
Here's the schedule for the Alabama State Games in Huntsville

Huntsville is hosting the Alabama State Games for the second time ever.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 3:19 PM
Updated: Jun 7, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The 37th annual Alabama State Games kicked off Friday at the Von Braun Center.

Athletes of all ages and abilities will spend the weekend competing. This year, the theme is "Space" in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and the Alabama Bicentennial.

More than 30 different sports are available for athletes to participate in. This year, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis and the ninja obstacle course are just a few of the new additions.

Once the games are over, medal winners will go on to compete at the State Games of America in Lynchburg, Virginia.

MOBILE AND APP USERS CAN SEE THE 2019 VENUE MAP HERE

