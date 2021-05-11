Clear

Here's how you can watch tonight's first-ever Rocket City Trash Pandas game at Toyota Field

Image courtesy of the Rocket City Trash Pandas

The first game airs at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, May 11

Posted: May 11, 2021 6:13 PM
Updated: May 11, 2021 7:03 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

WAAY-31 and the Rocket City Trash Pandas are pleased to announce a multi-year partnership that will bring live telecasts of the minor league baseball team’s home games to fans across North Alabama.

WAAY-31, the Official Home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, will broadcast all home games live from Toyota Field on WAAY-31’s newest channel, This TV, now available over the air on channel 31.6, on WOW! cable channel 155 on Legacy, channel 46 on WOW’s TV+, and on more systems to be announced.

This TV is a national network known for its classic movie and television series programming.

First pitch for the team’s inaugural home opener at Toyota Field is set for Tuesday, May 11 at 6:35 p.m. The game kicks off a six-game homestand for the Trash Pandas, the Double-A Minor League affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

“With this agreement the Trash Pandas continue an effort to raise the bar in Minor League Baseball,” said Lindsey Knupp, Trash Pandas Vice President. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with WAAY, our new home for Trash Pandas baseball. With all home games televised live on over-the-air television, participating cable providers, and streamed live on MiLB.TV, the Trash Pandas now have the most expansive television coverage in all of MiLB.”

Knupp added, “The broadcast will be led by our very own Josh Caray, who will bring the energy and excitement of experiencing a Trash Pandas game LIVE to homes across North Alabama.”

All 60 home games for the Trash Pandas’ inaugural season will air in high-definition. Radio broadcasts can be heard on 730 AM and 103.9 FM The Ump, with Caray's play-by-play calls also serving the television audience.

North Alabama’s ABC affiliate, WAAY-31 completed the agreement after a review from Major League Baseball. The new broadcast deal comes after the team’s inaugural season was delayed last summer by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re honored that WAAY-31 and This TV, the newest channel to our lineup, have been designated as the ‘Official Home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas,’” said WAAY-31 Vice President and General Manager Mike Wright.

“This is an exciting time for Madison, Huntsville and all of North Alabama, especially since the first season was postponed by a year. WAAY-31 is proud to be part of history by bringing Trash Panda baseball to fans throughout the region. While our games will air on This TV, fans will see extensive coverage of the Trash Pandas on WAAY-31 News.”

Tickets and more information on the Rocket City Trash Pandas are available at trashpandasbaseball.com

Learn more about This TV HERE

Located in Huntsville, WAAY-31 is owned and operated by Allen Media Broadcasting headquartered in Atlanta. The ABC affiliate has served North Alabama and parts of Southern Tennessee for more than six decades.

About Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studios

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Allen Media Group currently owns and provides sales services to 18 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations and has announced the purchase of 7 more network affiliate stations. Allen Media Group also owns ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 180 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO.TV, and THIS TV. Allen Media Group will add its eleventh network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL in 2021. Allen Media Group also owns LOCAL NOW and THE GRIO free-streaming AVOD services, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 67 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Allen Media Group International Television continues to extend its corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

