Here’s how you can prepare now for potential severe weather Wednesday in North Alabama

The possibility for severe weather Wednesday is something you and your family should prepare for now. We want to make sure you’re prepared to keep you and your family safe if severe weather hits your area.

Whether you live in a home or apartment, there is always a place you can go if you can't make it to a storm shelter.

If you live in an apartment, one of your safe areas is going to be a closet. It's away from any windows without any dangerous items that can fall on you, making it a great place to be if a tornado or any severe weather hits your area.

If you don't have a big enough closet for you and your family, a bathroom is also a safe area you can go to. It's important to make sure you stay away from anything with glass, such as a mirror.

If you live in a home, the best place to go is going to be a basement. If you don't have a basement, your closest bathroom or any area far away from windows and with many walls is going to be your safe area.

If you live in a mobile home, there really is no safe place to go. The best thing to do to stay safe is prepare early and go to a nearby storm shelter, a building or home that has safe zones inside. According to the National Weather Service, if you don't have a shelter or anywhere to go, they suggest going into a nearby culvert or ditch and keeping your head covered during a severe weather event.

There are also four key items you should have handy when severe weather strikes, and they all serve their own purpose.

A NOAA weather radio, a helmet, hard-soled shoes and the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather app can help keep you and your family safe during dangerous weather events like the one expected Wednesday.

The NOAA weather radio broadcasts continuous weather information. You can listen for any warnings or watches that are issued during a weather event, and it's a way you can stay weather aware if your power goes out and you aren't able to watch weather coverage on TV. It can be found at big box stores like Walmart.

The next item on the list is a helmet.

Having a helmet is also important because it helps protect your head during tornadoes when debris is flying. Just putting a helmet on your head during a tornado can keep you from suffering from a serious head injury when a tornado strikes.

Hard-soled shoes are also something important to have for the aftermath of a tornado or severe weather event. Tornadoes bring on gusty winds, which can result in debris and many other hazards being left behind on the ground.

Lastly, our WAAY 31 StormTracker weather app is another way you can stay weather aware. Staying weather aware is very important when it comes to a severe weather event. Our app is free and can be used on any IPhone and Android devices.

Our app allows you access to our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network. Our network is the only live radar with sites covering every area of North Alabama.