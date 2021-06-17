Here’s how you can help the victims of the Mueller mass shooting in Albertville

The aftermath of Tuesday’s deadly mass shooting at the Mueller Water Products factory in Albertville has four families now dealing with many unexpected expenses.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for two of the victims, and another account has been set up to benefit them all.

Lee Dobbins and David Horton were killed in Tuesday’s attack.

You can donate to Dobbins’ family HERE.

Isaac Byrd and Casey Sampson were severely injured in the shooting and were taken to a Chattanooga hospital for treatment.

You can donate to Sampson HERE.

The National Compassion Fund set up what it is calling the Albertville Survivors Fund. Money raised “will provide direct financial assistance to the families of those who were killed, and individuals injured or suffering psychological trauma from the shooting.”

You can donate to that HERE

WAAY will provide links to funds for Horton and Byrd when we learn of them.