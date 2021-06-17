Clear

Here’s how you can help the victims of the Mueller mass shooting in Albertville

Lee Dobbins (top left), David Horton, Isaac Byrd (bottom left), Casey Sampson

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for two of the victims, and another account has been set up to benefit them all.

Posted: Jun 17, 2021 5:12 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The aftermath of Tuesday’s deadly mass shooting at the Mueller Water Products factory in Albertville has four families now dealing with many unexpected expenses.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for two of the victims, and another account has been set up to benefit them all.

Lee Dobbins and David Horton were killed in Tuesday’s attack.

You can donate to Dobbins’ family HERE.

Isaac Byrd and Casey Sampson were severely injured in the shooting and were taken to a Chattanooga hospital for treatment.

You can donate to Sampson HERE.

The National Compassion Fund set up what it is calling the Albertville Survivors Fund. Money raised “will provide direct financial assistance to the families of those who were killed, and individuals injured or suffering psychological trauma from the shooting.”

You can donate to that HERE

WAAY will provide links to funds for Horton and Byrd when we learn of them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events