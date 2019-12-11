Here’s how you can help the family of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III

North Alabama residents have big hearts, and many people are looking for ways to help the family of STAC Agent Billy Clardy III.

Clardy, of the Huntsville Police Department, was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 6. (Learn more here)

Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman, said the department is receiving many questions about how contributions and donations can support Clardy’s family.

He said that while the city of Huntsville cannot endorse any particular private fundraising effort, the police department is aware of the below donation methods to support the Clardy family:

Billy Clardy Memorial Fund at Redstone Federal Credit Union. To donate to this fund, checks can be made to the “Billy Clardy Memorial Fund” and dropped off at any branch of Redstone Federal Credit Union.

The Huntsville Police Citizens Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Check donations to the Huntsville Police Citizens Foundation can be brought to the Public Safety Complex located at 815 Wheeler Ave and should include the language “For Billy Clardy III Memorial Fund.”

Questions about these funds can be sent to Huntsville Police Citizens Foundation Program Director Leslie Freeman at HuntsvillePCF@yahoo.com.

Johnson said the police department encourages those wishing to make donations – no matter the cause - to use their best judgement when deciding on the credibility of a fundraising effort. T-shirt selling, on-site cash collection, fundraising websites, fundraising through social media and other fundraising methods can be vetted using these tips from the Federal Trade Commission that Johnson provided.