Here’s how you can help the American Red Cross care for Hurricane Dorian victims

The American Red Cross is working around the clock to prepare for Hurricane Dorian and help people who have been forced to evacuate.

Some facts:

• Monday night, more than 12,200 people stayed in 171 Red Cross and community evacuation shelters in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. This included nearly 11,700people in 142 shelters in Florida; some 280 people in 10 Red Cross shelters in Georgia; and 290 people in 19 Red Cross shelters in South Carolina.

• To date, the Red Cross and community organizations have provided nearly 15,000 cumulative overnight stays for Hurricane Dorian.

• The Red Cross is coordinating with partners to support evacuation centers, as planning estimates indicate some 60,000 people in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina may need help.

• In advance of Dorian, some 110 emergency response vehicles and 104 tractor-trailer loads full of relief supplies, including cots, blankets and 63,000 ready-to-eat meals have been deployed.

• More than 1,900 trained Red Cross responders from all over the country are helping to support relief efforts.

• Along with our partners, the Red Cross has served more than 6,300 meals and snacks.

• To assist local blood centers in Florida, the Red Cross sent approximately 350 blood products to ensure patients have access to lifesaving blood as hurricane warnings and evacuations keep many from giving.

• More than 7.3 million weather alerts related to Dorian have been sent through Red Cross mobile apps since August 28.

International Relief (Bahamas)

• More than 13,000 houses are believed to have been damaged or destroyed. That’s equivalent to about 45 per cent of all dwellings on the two islands.

• Bahamas Red Cross volunteers and pre-positioned relief supplies—such as tarps, hygiene items, jerrycans, and cell phone chargers—are at the ready.