Here’s how to get one of the 4,000 jobs in North Alabama for the 2020 Census

The US Census Bureau is looking to hire more than 4,000 people in North Alabama.

It’s part of a statewide push to make sure everyone who lives in Alabama is counted in this year’s census.

Tap here to apply

"Decatur needs it, Huntsville, the area, it'll be a good opportunity for them," said Donna Robertson, who lives in Decatur.

Alabama’s unemployment rate may be historically low, but plenty of people said they have family and friends looking for second and even third jobs.

"There's lots of people out here that need it that'll probably be very interested in having that position," Robertson said.

The Census Bureau says getting enough people to fill these jobs isn't an easy task. It’s actively recruiting by visiting different communities, talking to local business leaders and going to job fairs.

Morgan County hopes to get a lot of people’s attention. On top of jobs from the state, the county is spending another $20,000 to promote the census.

The state and county are putting these resources into the census because the more people who participate, the more money our state and cities see for the next decade.