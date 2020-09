FEMA announced that a major disaster declaration due to Hurricane Sally has been approved by the White House for the state of Alabama.

Learn more at http://disasterassistance.gov

Individuals can begin filing claims 1 of 3 ways:

1. Call 1-800-621-3362.

2. Register online at http://disasterassistance.gov

3. Download the FEMA app from the iOS or Google stores.