Here’s how to apply for production team member jobs at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing in North Alabama

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, (MTM), the joint-venture automotive plant between Mazda Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation, resumed hiring for Production Team Member Positions on Dec. 7.

MTM Production Team Member positions are direct hire, full-time positions on our team.

· Starting wage for production team members is $17/hour with a top grow in wage of $23/hour plus shift premium.

· MTM Production Team Members are provided benefits on their first day of employment including paid time off, vehicle discount program, and Medical / Dental / Vision.

· Eligibility to participate in MTM’s 401K with 6% employer match begins just 60 days after employment providing a pathway toward retirement savings.

Interested candidates may submit their application at MazdaToyota.com and HERE.

“When you join the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing team you become a part of something bigger. Our Production Team Member positions are career opportunities on a world-class team of highly-skilled, high-trained coworkers supported by leadership committed to the individual success of each employee on our team,” said Janette Hostettler, MTM VP of Production, in a news release. “We looked forward to launching this next phase of hiring and encourage all interested in joining our team to tune into the Facebook Live event to learn more.”

“The partnership between the State of Alabama and Mazda Toyota Manufacturing has been great not only for our state but also our citizens," said Ed Castile, Deputy Secretary of Commerce, in a news release. "We’re proud to support their hiring and training needs as they move into the next phase of their process and give more Alabamians an opportunity to jump start their manufacturing careers.”

v4-MazdaToyota01082020END from AIDTCreative on Vimeo.