Here's how the new Juneteenth federal holiday will impact U.S. mail delivery

Mail will be delivered on Friday and Saturday even though federal and state offices are closed Friday for the new Juneteenth holiday signed into law on Thursday.

Here's the official announcement from the United States Postal Service:

The Postal Service will continue regular operations June 18-19.

President Joe Biden signed legislation on June 17 that makes June 19 — also known as Juneteenth — a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

In a June 17 memo to USPS executives, Deputy Postmaster General and Chief Human Resources Officer Douglas Tulino wrote that while the organization is “fully supportive of annually observing and setting aside a day to recognize this historic event,” it is not possible to cease operations to accommodate an observance within 24-48 hours.

“We are part of the nation’s critical infrastructure and our customers are relying on us to deliver our essential services. Closing down our operations without providing appropriate time would lead to operational disruptions and be a disservice to our customers and those who rely upon us. For that reason, the Postal Service will be operating on June 18 and 19, 2021, on a normal schedule, serving our customers to the best of our ability.”

The Postal Service will discuss future recognition of the new holiday with its unions, management associations and other stakeholders, consistent with its collective bargaining and consultative obligations. “Once those discussions take place, we will update you on appropriate developments, but we reiterate that we are fully supportive of this important national holiday,” Tulino wrote.