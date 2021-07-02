Clear
Here’s how the July 4th holiday will impact mail delivery on Monday

Priority Mail Express is delivered 365 days a year

Posted: Jul 2, 2021 10:45 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The U.S. Postal Service announced there will be no regular mail delivery and facilities will be closed for retail transactions on Monday, July 5.

"Limited mail collection runs will be conducted in Alabama,” according to a news release.

Regular services will resume on Tuesday.

More from the Postal Service news release:

Although there will not be regular mail delivery on the 5th of July, Priority Mail Express is delivered 365 days a year, including Monday, July 5. Regular delivery and mail collection schedules will resume Tuesday, July 6.

For added customer convenience, Self-Service Kiosks (SSKs) are available at many locations and provide 24-hour access to most postal products and services. For locations, visit this link, https://tools.usps.com/find-location.htm, enter your ZIP Code, and select “Self-Service Kiosks” from the drop menu.

Using a credit or debit card, these Self-Service Kiosks enable customers to conduct business at their convenience. Customers may perform the following transactions:

§ Purchase self-adhesive “Print-On-Demand” stamps

§ Weigh, calculate and purchase postage in amounts for items weighing up to 70 lbs.

§ Send items via Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail and First-Class Mail, as well as Parcel Post

§ Look up ZIP Codes and obtain Postal Service mailing information

§ Obtain Priority Mail Express, Certified Mail, and Return Receipts

§ Purchase USPS Tracking service

§ Obtain a purchase receipt

§ Pay Post Office Box rent

