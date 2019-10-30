Here’s how Alabama high school students can apply to Alabama colleges for free

College Application Week is Nov. 4-8. This allows high school students in Alabama to apply to college for free.

According to a release on AlabamaPossible.org: College Application Week is a part of Alabama Possible and the Alabama State Department of Education’s Alabama College Campaign, which encourages students across Alabama to pursue their education after high school.

Alabama high school seniors can apply to colleges for free during College Application Week. To apply to participating schools, visit the school’s website and locate their “Apply” page.

