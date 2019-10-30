Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Here’s how Alabama high school students can apply to Alabama colleges for free

College Application Week is Nov. 4-8. This allows high school students in Alabama to apply to college for free.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 10:01 AM
Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:01 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

College Application Week is Nov. 4-8. This allows high school students in Alabama to apply to college for free.

According to a release on AlabamaPossible.org: College Application Week is a part of Alabama Possible and the Alabama State Department of Education’s Alabama College Campaign, which encourages students across Alabama to pursue their education after high school.

Alabama high school seniors can apply to colleges for free during College Application Week. To apply to participating schools, visit the school’s website and locate their “Apply” page.

Click or tap HERE for more information

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events