College Application Week is Nov. 4-8. This allows high school students in Alabama to apply to college for free.
According to a release on AlabamaPossible.org: College Application Week is a part of Alabama Possible and the Alabama State Department of Education’s Alabama College Campaign, which encourages students across Alabama to pursue their education after high school.
Alabama high school seniors can apply to colleges for free during College Application Week. To apply to participating schools, visit the school’s website and locate their “Apply” page.
Click or tap HERE for more information
Related Content
- Here’s how Alabama high school students can apply to Alabama colleges for free
- Alabama college student charged in roommate's stabbing
- 560 furloughed workers apply for unemployment in Alabama
- Ex-Alabama high school coach indicted on student sex charges
- Alabama college launches program to help gifted students
- North Alabama students react to national college admissions scandal
- Birmingham mayor promises free college to high school graduates
- Alabama lawmakers approve campus free speech bill
- Huntsville's Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering will be free for students
- Alabama releases school report cards
Scroll for more content...