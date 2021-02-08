Clear

Here's how Alabama Terminix customers can get their piece of a $60 million settlement

Terminix

Under the settlement, the court-appointed Receiver will administer an uncapped $25 million consumer fund to pay claims against Terminix.

Posted: Feb 8, 2021 11:49 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Attorney General Steve Marshall's office on Monday announced that "current and former Terminix customers in Alabama, victimized as a result of the pest control company’s unconscionable price increases and failure to provide paid-for services, may now file claims for restitution."

From the news release:

In November, the Attorney General’s Office announced a historic $60 million settlement with Terminix International in response to the company’s alleged illegal business practices targeting Alabama consumers, and Terminix began cooperating with the State of Alabama to correct these wrongs.

“As part of the State of Alabama’s consumer settlement with Terminix, a court-appointed receiver is now ready to receive claims from current and former Terminix customers in Alabama who suffered from the company’s unconscionable overcharging and failure to provide paid-for services,” said Attorney General Marshall. “These actions violated several provisions of the Alabama Deceptive Trade Practices Act, a state law designed to protect consumers from deceptive, fraudulent, unconscionable, and illegal acts committed by businesses operating in Alabama.

“My office has worked closely alongside that of Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich in ensuring that consumer relief is available to the tens of thousands of Terminix customers who were victimized by the company’s alleged illegal business practices, many of whom reside in Baldwin and Mobile counties. District Attorney Rich was the first to receive consumer complaints about Terminix in southwest Alabama and promptly notified my office to investigate. I appreciate her teamwork in protecting the rights of Alabama consumers.”

“Since the announcement last fall of the Settlement by the Attorney General against Terminix, many of you have called and contacted our office with questions about how to go about making a claim against Terminix,” said District Attorney Rich. “There are tens of thousands of victims right here in Mobile County. Today, I am so pleased to be able to announce how you go about filing a claim. If you were a Terminix customer or are currently a Terminix customer, please contact the receiver to file a claim and seek a refund as a result of this settlement made by our Attorney General.”

Under the settlement, the court-appointed Receiver will administer an uncapped $25 million consumer fund to pay claims against Terminix. Terminix may add to this fund as needed to address consumer claims. Claims may be filed from anywhere within the state of Alabama for repairs, inspections, treatment, termite damage or premiums charged by Terminix.

Customers to Get Refund Without Filing a Claim

All present Terminix customers who were overcharged for pest control services in 2019 and 2020 will be issued refunds for the overcharges without the customer having to file a claim. The Receiver expects to begin mailing the refund checks to customers by May of 2021.

Customers Who Need to File a Claim

All former Terminix customers who closed their contracts with the pest control company due to unfair pricing may file a claim to receive either:

A one-time $650 payment, or
A payment for the difference between the old Terminix contract and a new contract with a different pest control company, or
Refunds of any excessive payments made in 2019 or 2020.
Baldwin and Mobile County Terminix Customers

Under the settlement, all current Terminix customers in Baldwin and Mobile counties will receive a retreatment and termite inspection at no additional cost. Many of these retreatments have already been performed.

All current Terminix customers in Baldwin and Mobile counties will have their termite protection service reinstated to their 2018 rate, if so desired.

How to File a Claim

To file a claim, present and former Alabama Terminix customers should visit the Receiver’s website at www.terminixfund.com to access forms which can be completed online, or downloaded, printed and mailed to the Receiver for processing.

Jeffrey C. Schneider, the court-appointed receiver, can also be contacted at:
Levine, Kellogg, Lehman, Schneider + Grossman LLP
201 South Biscayne Blvd.
22nd Floor
Miami, Florida 33131
terminixfund@lklsg.com
(786) 347-2564 (Phone)
(305) 403-8789 (Fax)

Under the previously announced State settlement with Terminix, $20 million was also awarded to the Attorney General’s Office to settle the State of Alabama’s claims against Terminix and to be reinvested in statewide consumer protection efforts. An additional $4 million has been paid by Terminix to the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries. And, Terminix has made a $1 million charitable contribution to the Auburn University Department of Entomology.

Terminix agreed to adopt a reasonable and affordable price increase schedule to prevent it from charging consumers with unconscionable and exorbitant annual rate increases for its termite services.

The Terminix investigation was conducted by the Alabama Attorney General’s Consumer Interest Division, working in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 48°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 51°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Fort Payne
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 472423

Reported Deaths: 8515
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson684561236
Mobile34090647
Madison30744363
Tuscaloosa23049342
Montgomery21482422
Shelby20845187
Baldwin18723227
Lee14337132
Morgan13250220
Etowah12800273
Calhoun12402246
Marshall10986178
Houston9720230
Limestone8939117
Elmore8896152
Cullman8731163
St. Clair8439186
Lauderdale8366179
DeKalb8271149
Talladega7155133
Jackson636478
Walker6256209
Blount5915112
Colbert5873111
Autauga586977
Coffee508678
Dale4410102
Franklin391068
Russell386224
Covington374792
Escambia363055
Chilton361582
Tallapoosa3406124
Clarke333140
Dallas3268122
Chambers326381
Pike282656
Lawrence272378
Marion265981
Winston240052
Bibb233953
Geneva232058
Marengo221939
Pickens214743
Barbour200845
Hale200156
Fayette191946
Butler186562
Henry174936
Cherokee173036
Monroe162429
Randolph155937
Washington149529
Clay136052
Crenshaw135349
Macon133939
Cleburne132131
Lamar126930
Lowndes126942
Wilcox116722
Bullock112829
Perry105023
Conecuh103223
Sumter95228
Greene82529
Coosa74922
Choctaw54023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 744600

Reported Deaths: 10469
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby828451357
Davidson76465790
Knox42711523
Hamilton38169410
Rutherford35950337
Unassigned25380198
Williamson23767184
Sumner19803285
Out of TN1695499
Montgomery16294184
Wilson15602191
Sullivan13550254
Blount12972158
Washington12583222
Bradley11954128
Maury11927152
Sevier11372146
Putnam10608165
Madison9754206
Robertson8327106
Hamblen7626151
Anderson7377143
Greene7013134
Tipton664791
Coffee6028104
Gibson5980129
Dickson589298
Cumberland5744103
Bedford5642109
Roane559397
McMinn551584
Lawrence546778
Loudon544462
Carter5424139
Warren526466
Jefferson524695
Dyer505992
Monroe499180
Hawkins493688
Franklin447076
Fayette434565
Obion417290
Rhea406965
Lincoln401955
Marshall377950
Cocke377084
Cheatham370038
Weakley358953
Campbell355551
Henderson349670
Giles347789
Carroll334078
White327659
Hardeman325962
Hardin313858
Lauderdale308341
Macon304666
Henry280870
Wayne277926
Overton267153
McNairy260646
DeKalb257848
Haywood254358
Claiborne249352
Marion247438
Smith243133
Scott241639
Hickman239339
Trousdale234719
Grainger228445
Fentress222441
Johnson213037
Morgan205823
Chester189744
Crockett188543
Bledsoe188211
Unicoi173348
Cannon169325
Lake165824
Polk161721
Union153826
Grundy153126
Decatur151732
Sequatchie150524
Humphreys145720
Benton139637
Lewis138723
Meigs124519
Stewart117825
Jackson111027
Clay99529
Perry99125
Houston97327
Moore86313
Pickett71321
Van Buren69115
Hancock4529

Most Popular Stories

Community Events