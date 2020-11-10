Here's a list of Veterans Day events in North Alabama

North Alabama is honoring the men and women who serve our country. If you want to celebrate, too, here's a list of events on Veterans Day:

Huntsville

Columbia High School in the Huntsville City Schools system produced a virtual Veterans Day event set to air on the Columbia Facebook page at 11 a.m.

Alabama A&M University is hosting its 15th Annual Veterans Day Program virtually. A three-person panel will address the 2020 theme: "Vision: Veterans in Focus" at 11 a.m. Learn more here.

A drive-by parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the 'Tut' Fann State Veterans Home. See the flyer here.

Decatur

A Veterans Day ceremony is scheduled at Brookdale Cedar Springs, 2505 Spring Ave. SW, and will begin at 2 p.m. Refreshments are provided by the Decatur National Guard.

The City of Decatur is holding an inaugural Veterans Day Ceremony at 12 p.m., weather permitting. It will be held on the front lawn of Decatur City Hall.

Florence

Florence’s annual Veterans Day program will be held at the Florence-Lauderdale County Veterans Memorial Park at 301 Veterans Park Drive, north of Wilson Dam, at 11 a.m. You can watch it live on the City of Florence Facebook page.

