Here's a list of Veterans Day events happening today across North Alabama

Huntsville-Metro:

Athens State Veterans Day Program

- 11:00 a.m. start at the Alabama Veterans Museum

- Part of the Athens State University's "Athens Forever" bi-centennial celebration series

Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission

- 10:30 a.m. start at Missions Chapel on Evangel Drive

- Presenting each veteran in attendance with a special gift commemorating their service to our country

Huntsville Veterans Day Parade

- 9:00 a.m. pre-parade festivities begin

- 10:00 a.m. parade starts

- Starts at the Veterans Memorial on Monroe Street and ends at Lot K on Clinton Avenue

- Expect road closures throughout downtown until 2 p.m.

St. Mary's Church of the Visitation

- 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary's a prayer service begins

- After prayer is complete, attendees will walk to Huntsville's Veterans Memorial Park for a wreath laying service

The Shoals:

Colbert County Veterans Day Parade

- 11:00 a.m. in Tuscumbia

- Celebration of veterans on the east steps of the county courthouse after the parade

Florence Veterans Day Program

- CANCELLED due to rain

Sand Mountain:

Jackson County Wreath Laying

- 10:00a.m. start at Veterans Memorial Park in Scottsboro

Marshall County Veterans Freedom Park Veterans Day Service

- 11:00 a.m. next to the Rotary cabin on Sunset Drive in Guntersville

Giveaways for Veterans, Active-Duty

- Free breakfast at McDonald's across Huntsville

- Free meals at Mildred's in Ardmore

- Free haircut at Taylor's Barbershop in Huntsville

- Free wills at McCutcheon & Hamner in Florence