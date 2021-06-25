Heredia stars with bat, glove as Braves beat Reds 3-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Guillermo Heredia homered, doubled and made a defensive gem before crashing into the wall in the eighth inning in his return to Atlanta’s lineup, helping the Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Friday night.

Heredia returned to the lineup after being available off the bench the last two games due to right wrist inflammation.

“You never want to miss time,” Heredia said, via translator Franco Garcia. “Thankfully I was able to recover and help the team out.”

The game’s first run came in the fifth when Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman doubled home Ronald Acuña Jr. for his 900th career RBI.

Acuña returned to the lineup after missing two games with lower back tightness.

Dansby Swanson hit a solo homer in the sixth and Heredia added a solo shot in the seventh, both off Reds rookie Vladimir Gutiérrez (3-2).

“He was gassed up, I guess,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Heredia. “He was fresh. That was a really good ballgame for him.”

Gutiérrez got some defensive help in the fourth. With runners on second and third and two outs, Eugenio Suárez made a diving stop of William Contreras’ bouncer down the line and threw to first from his knees to end the inning.

“There were several (good defensive) plays tonight,” Reds manager David Bell said.

Suárez also hit a solo home run off Luke Jackson in the seventh.

Drew Smyly (1-1) exited after six innings with a 3-1 lead, and the bullpen held on. Smyly has won his last three decisions.

“The breaking ball’s been good, the fastball, too,” Snitker said. “Hopefully, he stays on this roll for another three months. He’s been really, really good.”

Will Smith worked the ninth and picked up his 16th save.

Heredia robbed Jesse Winker of an extra-base hit leading off the eighth and collided with the wall. He stayed down on the warning track but remained in the game after being attended to by training staff.

“It was just a reaction,” Heredia said. “I just took off running and was able to track it down. My stomach hit (the wall) and knocked the air out of me. I felt like a boxer.”

Snitker jogged from the dugout to deep center field to check on Heredia. Once he knew Heredia was fine, the Braves’ skipper joked he might need some help getting back to the dugout.

“I told him I needed a couple of minutes to before I made the trek back,” Snitker said. “Told them I might need an Uber.”