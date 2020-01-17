City: Here are the best places to find parking in downtown Huntsville this weekend

The city of Huntsville issued this information on Friday. NOTE: These are the city's tips. If you have others, share them with us in the comments!
The release:
The Von Braun Center will be hosting multiple events this weekend to include Broadway productions, concerts, hockey games, dance and boat shows.
The City of Huntsville’s parking division reminds Downtown visitors of numerous public parking options within a short walking distance of the Von Braun Center. This includes thousands of parking spaces in City garages to provide for a comfortable experience during wet weather conditions.
Arrive early – typically at least 30 minutes prior to your event’s start time – and park in the first available surface lot, street parking or garage.
In addition to City parking, event attendees will have private parking options at nearby businesses as well as parking availability at the Region’s Bank building garage.
Municipal Parking Options for VBC Events
Old Meadow Gold Parking Lot (Lot V)
Capacity: 300 parking spaces
Surface lot located on Clinton Avenue adjacent to the VBC
2 – 3 minute walk to the VBC
VBC/Monroe Street Garage – (Garage M)
Capacity: 1,000 parking spaces
Directly across from the VBC’s Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
2 – 3 minute walk to the VBC
Lot K on Clinton Avenue
Capacity: 500 parking spaces. Will be used this weekend for overflow parking once Garage M and V are full.
Gravel surface lot on Clinton Avenue directly across from the VBC’s North Hall and the U.S. Postal Office
2 – 3 minute walk to the VBC
Fountain Circle Garage (in the BB&T Building)
Capacity: 500 parking spaces
Entrance is located on 318 Fountain Circle
5 – 10 minute walk to the VBC
Gates Avenue Garage
Capacity: 500 parking spaces
Entrance on Gates Avenue
Directly across from City Hall and adjacent to Early Works
5 – 10 minute walk to the VBC
For more information on municipal parking in downtown Huntsville including interactive parking maps and visuals, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/parking.
