City: Here are the best places to find parking in downtown Huntsville this weekend

The city of Huntsville issued this information on Friday. NOTE: These are the city's tips. If you have others, share them with us in the comments!

The release:

The Von Braun Center will be hosting multiple events this weekend to include Broadway productions, concerts, hockey games, dance and boat shows.

The City of Huntsville’s parking division reminds Downtown visitors of numerous public parking options within a short walking distance of the Von Braun Center. This includes thousands of parking spaces in City garages to provide for a comfortable experience during wet weather conditions.

Arrive early – typically at least 30 minutes prior to your event’s start time – and park in the first available surface lot, street parking or garage.

In addition to City parking, event attendees will have private parking options at nearby businesses as well as parking availability at the Region’s Bank building garage.

Municipal Parking Options for VBC Events

Old Meadow Gold Parking Lot (Lot V)

Capacity: 300 parking spaces

Surface lot located on Clinton Avenue adjacent to the VBC

2 – 3 minute walk to the VBC

VBC/Monroe Street Garage – (Garage M)

Capacity: 1,000 parking spaces

Directly across from the VBC’s Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

2 – 3 minute walk to the VBC

Lot K on Clinton Avenue

Capacity: 500 parking spaces. Will be used this weekend for overflow parking once Garage M and V are full.

Gravel surface lot on Clinton Avenue directly across from the VBC’s North Hall and the U.S. Postal Office

2 – 3 minute walk to the VBC

Fountain Circle Garage (in the BB&T Building)

Capacity: 500 parking spaces

Entrance is located on 318 Fountain Circle

5 – 10 minute walk to the VBC

Gates Avenue Garage

Capacity: 500 parking spaces

Entrance on Gates Avenue

Directly across from City Hall and adjacent to Early Works

5 – 10 minute walk to the VBC

For more information on municipal parking in downtown Huntsville including interactive parking maps and visuals, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/parking.